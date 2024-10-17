UP man kills brother, sister-in-law over monetary dispute

Banda (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A man on Thursday allegedly hacked to death his elder brother and sister-in-law in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district over a monetary dispute, police said.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhawal Jaiswal said the incident took place in Tikari village where Sandeep alias Modilal Tiwari allegedly had an argument with his brother Dharmendra Tiwari (40) over sharing of money obtained from selling their buffalo.

As the argument escalated, Sandeep allegedly killed Dharmendra and his wife Ruby (37) with an axe, Jaiswal said.

The SP said police teams have been deployed to nab the accused and the bodies have been sent for postmortem. PTI COR ABN RPA