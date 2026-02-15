UP: Man kills brother's wife in Mathura, attempts suicide

Mathura (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A man attempted suicide after allegedly killing his brother's wife by slitting her throat in the Nauhjheel area of the Mathura district here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Karishma, 20, they said, adding that the accused, 23-year-old Deepak, is undergoing treatment in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Karishma was married to Deepak's brother, Pramod, Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.

Deepak had a liking for Karishma's sister and had proposed marriage to her, but after her refusal, he blamed his sister-in-law for this, the SSP said.

Furious over this, Deepak slit Karishma's throat with a sharp weapon and later attempted to kill himself using a blade, but survived, the SSP said.

Family members took them to a community health centre, where Karishma was declared dead, and Deepak was referred to the district hospital for treatment, the police said.

According to the police, the family also allegedly tampered with the evidence. The alleged murder weapon and blood-stained bedding were washed and put out to dry, and blood stains in the room were also partially cleaned.

The SSP said that a local hospital alerted police about the incident, which occurred in Baghai Kateliya village.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim's family under charges of murder and destruction of evidence, he said, adding that a further probe is underway.