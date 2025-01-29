UP: Man kills cousin in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A man shot his cousin dead over a minor dispute in a village in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Shahid (62), a resident of Daudpur Maniyari village, was hit with a bullet to the abdomen by his cousin Shehru Hussain (45), leaving him seriously injured. The accused fled after the incident.

Family members and villagers rushed him to the district hospital. His condition worsened and he was referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow but he died on the way, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Saurabh Sawant said after receiving information about the incident, he and the police from Bandhua Kala police station inspected the scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and action is being taken to apprehend the accused, the CO said.