UP: Man kills daughter-in-law, hangs self

Banda (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) A 58-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death in a forest after killing his daughter-in-law in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said on Sunday.

The blood-soaked body of the daughter-in-law, Maya Devi (32), was found on a cot in her house in Chauka village of Mahobkanth area on Saturday, Station House Officer (SHO) Radheshyam Verma said.

There were deep injury marks on her neck, Verma said.

He said the victim's father-in-law Gopal Kushwaha and husband Ravi were suspected of killing her. Gopal Kushwaha was found hanging from a tree on Saturday night, the SHO said.

Police suspected that Gopal might have committed suicide out of fear.

Based on a complaint lodged by Maya's father Ramkishan Kushwaha, a case of murder has been registered against Gopal and his son Ravi, who is absconding, the SHO said.

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to nab Ravi, Verma said.