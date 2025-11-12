UP: Man kills father with spade over land dispute in Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) An 70-year-old man died after his son attacked him with a spade over a long-standing land dispute here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in a village in the Pannuganj area when the accused, Amar Nath in a fit of rage attacked his father Lal Dhari Yadav with a spade, leaving him seriously injured, a police officer said.

Circle Officer Raj Sonkar said the injured man was first taken to a primary health centre and later referred to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police said the accused fled the scene after the incident and efforts are underway to arrest him. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ