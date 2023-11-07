UP: Man kills friend for passing derogatory remark against his ex-wife

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A man was on Tuesday arrested for killing his friend for passing derogatory remarks against his ex-wife here, police said on Tuesday.

Deepak (35) was arrested for killing Satyendra alias Somi (33) on Monday night, they said.

While the duo was drinking alcohol, Somi passed obnoxious remarks on the character of the ex-wife. In a fit of rage, Deepak attacked his friend with a crop cutting knife, police said.

Somi got two deep cuts on his head and face and died on the spot, they said.

Deepak was arrested this morning from near the stadium in Bamheta village and recovered the weapon used in the crime, DCP (rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and Deepak has been sent to jail, the DCP added.PTI COR SAB NB NB