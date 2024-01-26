UP: Man kills infant daughter as he did not want more children

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his three-month-old daughter to death in Sathedi village here because he did not want more children, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

According to a complaint filed by Sajida, the second wife of Gulsher (35), the accused married his first wife 17 years ago and has five children from her.

About a year ago, he married Sajida and they had a daughter three months ago, she said, adding that her husband did not want any child from her, so he killed their infant daughter.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Sanjay Kumar said Gulsher has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said. PTI COR NAV NB NB