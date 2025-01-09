UP: Man kills money-lender to avoid repaying Rs 60,000 in Bijnor

Bijnor(UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A man killed a money lender at a village here to avoid repaying a loan of Rs 60,000, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Noorpur Chhipri village in Sherkot, a police officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dharam Singh Marchhal said Tajendra, a resident of the village, filed a missing complaint for his brother Promod (30) on Wednesday.

Promod had gone to Dhampur on his motorcycle on Tuesday but did not return, the officer said citing the complaint.

Investigations led to the arrest of Vipin, Jayveer, and Than Singh, he added.

During interrogation Vipin confessed that he had borrowed Rs 60,000 from Promod, who had been demanding repayment, the ASP said.

The officer said that to avoid the debt Vipin along with his accomplices Jayveer and Than Singh, hatched a plan to kill Promod.

On Tuesday, they lured him from Dhampur into a car, intoxicated him, and then strangled him to death with a rope on the Syohara road, the ASP said.

The trio then buried the body in Than Singh's field, the officer added.

Following the confession, the police recovered Promod's body, the rope used in the murder, the car, and a shovel from the spot. Further investigations are underway, he said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ