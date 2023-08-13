UP: Man kills mother; arrested

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son following a dispute here on Sunday morning, police said.

The accused, Mayank, a resident of Bojhiya village under Mailani police station limits, has been arrested, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Kumar, who along with other officials inspected the scene of the crime, said the accused had some dispute with his mother Sarla Devi (55) and he attacked her with a knife and killed her.

A case has been registered and the body sent for post-mortem, the SP said. PTI COR NAV AQS