UP: Man 'kills' nephew in Agra over blackmail, 'burns body in drum'; held

Agra (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his nephew by strangulation, stuffing the body into a drum and setting it on fire in Agra's Malpura area after being blackmailed over his minor daughter's photographs, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Sharma said the incident took place on February 18 last year and as the half-burnt body was identified after DNA profiling, accused Deviram was arrested on Monday.

Victim Rakesh, who was about 19 years of age at the time of the incident, was taken to the shop of Deviram, who along with his another nephew Nitya Kishore, strangled him to death.

The duo allegedly stuffed the body into a blue drum, took it to an isolated spot in a loader vehicle and set it ablaze after pouring petrol.

Later, police identified the half-burnt body through DNA profiling and worked out the case.

Police said the accused committed the crime as he was angry with Rakesh for allegedly taking pictures of his minor daughter and blackmailing him.

Main accused Deviram, son of Shankar Singh Baghel and a resident of Kuboolpur village under the Malpura police station, has been arrested, while Kishore is absconding. Investigators said the victim's mobile phone was thrown into the Khari river after the crime.

A detailed probe in the matter is on.