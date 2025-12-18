UP: Man kills parents, chops bodies with saw, throws them into Gomti river; arrested

Jaunpur (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his elderly parents over family disputes and disposing of their dismembered bodies in the Gomti river here, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Ahmadpur village under the Jafrabad police station area, they said.

The police said the accused, Ambesh, killed his father, Shyam Bahadur (61) and mother Babita (58) following a dispute over money and family issues.

City Superintendent of Police Ayush Srivastava said the accused first bludgeoned his mother with a pestle used for grinding spices on the night of December 8. When his father intervened and tried to call the police, He struck him on the head with the same object and later strangled him to death with a rope.

Srivastava said the accused later cut the bodies into pieces using an iron rod-cutting saw, packed them into six plastic sacks and dumped them into the Gomti river using his car.

Bahadur was a retired railway employee, the police said.

According to the police, Ambesh initially misled his sisters by claiming that their parents had gone out on December 8.

When the sisters insisted on approaching the police, he switched off his phone and travelled to Jaunpur railway station and ghats in Varanasi. On December 13, the sisters lodged a missing persons complaint for their parents and for Ambesh as well.

The accused returned home on December 15 and later confessed to the crime to his sisters. Based on a complaint lodged by his sister Archana, police registered a case and arrested Ambesh on December 16.

Station House Officer Shri Prakash Shukla said all incriminating materials were recovered, and the accused has been sent to jail. PTI COR CDN APL APL