UP: Man kills self after shooting at woman for refusing his marriage proposal

Saharanpur (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide after shooting at a woman, who had turned down his marriage proposal, police here said on Monday.

The incident took place in Deoband police station area and the woman, who is in serious condition, is undergoing treatment, the police said.

The deceased, Rajan (26), a resident of Bhayla village in Deoband police station area, was in love with the 24-year-old woman, who hails from his aunty's village Tajpura, Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

Their families had agreed to their marriage but the woman refused to marry Rajan, which angered him and he reached her house on Monday and shot at her with a pistol, SP Jain said.

Thinking that the woman is dead, Rajan ran to a nearby field and shot himself dead at a temple, he said.

SP Jain said that on hearing the sound of the gunshot, people from the vicinity gathered near the woman's house and informed the police.

Rajan's body was sent for the post-mortem and investigations are underway, he added.