UP: Man kills sister over family dispute, police recovers partially burnt body from funeral pyre

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her brother following a family dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, after which her family members attempted to cremate the body to destroy evidence, police said.

The incident took place in Ukavli village of the Budhana area, where Lali was attacked with a spade by her brother, the accused, Arjun, they said.

Based on a tip-off, police reached the spot and found that the family members were trying to cremate her body without informing authorities, Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said.

Police recovered the half-burnt body from the funeral pre and sent it for a post-mortem, he added.

A case has been registered against four family members, including the victim's father Kishanpal, brother Arjun, his friend and cousin Saurabh under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).

Kirshanpal and Saurabh have been arrested, while Arjun is absconding, the SSP said.

Efforts are on to nab the other accused, police said, adding that the motive behind the killing is being ascertained.