UP man kills sister over inter-faith relationship; father justifies act

Sambhal (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old man allegedly strangled his 21-year-old sister to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal in what police suspect to be an honour killing linked to her relationship with a man from another community, officials said on Friday.

The deceased’s father even justified the action by his son, saying it was correct to kill a girl who insults her family, they said.

After the crime was reported from the Matawali Patti area within the Asmoli police station limits, the man himself informed the police and confessed to killing his sister. He has been taken into custody, police said.

ASP Kuldeep Singh said that late on Thursday night, Jaane Alam made a PCR call informing that he had killed his sister Roop Jahan.

A probe revealed that the woman was in a relationship with a man from another community, which enraged his brother, who strangled her in a fit of rage.

Defending Jane Alam’s action, his father Nausher told police, "Roop’s conduct was unbecoming. She was in love with Shivam Saini (22) and wanted to marry him. The villagers were making fun of me. My son has no remorse. It was correct to kill the girl who insulted us. He killed her in a fit of rage.” “We are Muslims, and he is a Saini. How could we have performed the marriage? The matter would have been different had the boy belonged to our community,” he added. PTI COR NAV ARI