UP: Man kills son after latter discovers his affair with daughter-in-law; held

Bijnor, Nov 17 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly killing his son after the latter caught him in a compromising position with his daughter-in-law, police said on Monday.

Circle Officer (Nagina) Nitesh Pratap Singh said the incident took place in Tisotra village under Nangal police station limits.

On November 14, one Subhash (60) lodged a missing persons report about his son Saurabh (30) at the Nangal police station.

A day later, he informed police that Saurabh’s body was found lying in a sugarcane field, and claimed he had been killed in a wild animal attack.

However, postmortem examination revealed Saurabh had died due to injuries inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon.

Police then interrogated Subhash, who allegedly confessed to the crime.

According to police, Subhash told investigators he had an illicit relationship with his daughter-in-law, which was discovered by his son, leading to frequent quarrels.

On November 12, when Saurabh went to the fields, Subhash allegedly attacked him with a spade, killing him on the spot.

Subhash has been arrested and police have recovered the murder weapon and a country-made pistol from his possession, police said.