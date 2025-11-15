UP: Man kills son for 'indulging in wrongful acts' in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A man, along with two associates, allegedly killed his son over his "wayward behaviour", police said on Saturday.

ASP (East) Amit Kishore Srivastava said the body of Salman (24) was found in a mango orchard in Budheran village under the Syohara police limits on November 9. During the investigation, police arrested the victim's father, Nafees, and his aides, Shamshad and Mahavir.

According to police, Nafees confessed to the crime, stating that Salman had been "indulging in wrongful acts". He told investigators that he, along with the two accomplices, strangled Salman and hit him with a brick while he was sleeping, before dumping the body in the orchard.

Nafees further claimed that Salman had recently attempted to make physical contact with a woman in the family, which allegedly provoked him to commit the crime, police sources said. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL