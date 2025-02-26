UP: Man kills wife after dispute in inebriated state in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife following a family dispute while being in an inebriated condition in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been taken into custody and the body has been sent for postmortem, officials said.

Circle Officer Devendra Kumar said Jitendra, from Moraniya village of Izzatnagar area, had a fight with his wife , Priya (28), on Tuesday night.

In an intoxicated state, he attacked her and hit her head against the wall leading to her death on the spot, the officer said.

He said that upon receiving information police reached the spot and arrested the accused husband. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ