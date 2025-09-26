UP: Man kills wife after she accuses him of cheating

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Friday for allegedly killing his wife by slitting her throat with an axe, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, East, Shailendra Lal, stated that Shravan Kumar murdered his wife, Sunita Devi (32), on Thursday night at their house in Bhaggu Ka Purwa Peepar Tali village. He then proceeded to raise an alarm, claiming that unknown persons had killed his wife. When police arrived at the scene and began gathering evidence, they found blood stains on the tap and half-eaten food in the kitchen, leading to suspicion.

During interrogation, Kumar allegedly confessed to the crime, saying that his wife used to quarrel with him every day, accusing him of having an affair with another woman.

He then threw the axe used in the crime into a dry well, Lal said.

Police said the weapon was recovered, and a murder case has been registered against him.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem.