UP: Man kills wife, attempts suicide in lodge amid family dispute

Ballia, Mar 31 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife and attempted suicide in a lodge in Ballia city, allegedly due to family opposition to their court marriage, police said on Monday.

The woman succumbed to her injuries, while the man is hospitalised in a critical condition, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omvir Singh said the police received a distress call from the manager of a lodge on Station Road under Ballia City Kotwali area late Sunday night. The manager reported that a room had been locked from the inside, and there was no response from the occupants.

"When we forced open the door, we found a man and a woman lying unconscious on the bed with blood splattered across the room," Singh said.

Both were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared the woman dead. The man remains in critical condition, the officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Neha Parveen (29), a resident of Mohanpurwa, Pir Nagar, Ghazipur, while the injured man is Jameel Ahmad (30), a resident of Prem Chak Umarganj, Ballia City Kotwali area.

Singh said that Neha had a deep wound on her neck, while Jameel had cut his wrist. A bloodstained knife was recovered from the scene.

"Preliminary evidence suggests that Jameel attacked Neha with a knife before attempting to take his own life," the SP said.

According to police, the couple had recently married in court, but Jameel's family was against the union. "It appears that the family's disapproval forced them to stay at the lodge," Singh added.

The police have taken Neha's body into custody for postmortem and are further investigating the case. Efforts are underway to gather more details from Jameel once his condition stabiliSes. PTI COR KIS DV DV