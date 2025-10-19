UP: Man kills wife, buries body under his bed

Bahraich (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife and buried her body beneath his bed, continuing to sleep over it for several days, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused, Harikishan, who resides in Narpatpurwa village, allegedly murdered his wife, Phoola Devi (45), and concealed her body under the floor of his room.

Phoola's family had not been able to contact her since October 6. Concerned, they filed a missing persons report on October 13, police stated.

The crime came to light when her brother noticed freshly laid mud beneath the accused's bed on Friday morning and alerted the police.

When officers excavated the area on Friday evening, they discovered her decomposed body approximately six feet deep. By that time, Harikishan had fled the scene.

ASP (City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and forensic samples have been collected. A murder case has been registered, and police are conducting raids to trace the accused. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL