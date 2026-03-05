UP: Man kills wife, dies by suicide over not having children

Moradabad (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) A man killed his wife and later died by suicide allegedly over their inability to have children in the Majhola area here, police said on Thursday.

Station Officer Majhola Ravindra Kumar said Vinod (37) allegedly stabbed his wife, Mamta (35), to death on Wednesday evening in a forested area near the Sonakpur flyover.

The couple had been married for about nine years and often quarrelled over their inability to have children, police said.

According to Kumar, Vinod had told Mamta that he was taking her to her parents' house for Holi, but instead took her to the forest area, where he attacked her with a knife.

Soon after the incident, Vinod stabbed himself with the same weapon. Police found him lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.

Mamta's body and the knife used in the crime were recovered from the spot, police said.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway, Kumar added. PTI COR CDN APL