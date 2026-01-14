UP: Man kills wife in Unnao, hangs himself later

Unnao (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his wife to death on Wednesday following a domestic dispute and committed suicide by hanging in Naunihal Ganj locality of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Anjan (42) and his wife Vandana (38), Bangarmau Circle officer Santosh Kumar Singh said.

According to locals, Anjan was an e-rickshaw driver and the couple had two minor children.

Singh said the information was provided by the man's mother, Siya Dulari, who alleged that her son Anjan killed his wife Vandana by strangulation and later hanged himself at home.

A team rushed to the spot, took the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem after completing legal formalities, he said, adding that further legal proceedings have been initiated.

Locals said the couple had a heated argument in the morning, which was briefly pacified by a neighbour. When there was no movement inside the house for some time, neighbours peeped in and found Vandana lying on the floor.

Anjan was later found hanging from the outer wall of the two-storey house.

The deceased’s mother said the couple frequently quarrelled and family members often tried to counsel them, police said. PTI COR ABN NB