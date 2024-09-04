UP man kills wife on suspicion of illicit affair, held

Etawah (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A man killed his wife here on Tuesday, allegedly suspecting her of having an illicit relationship with his nephew, and was arrested shortly after the crime, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at the woman's maternal house in Katra Shamsher Khan in the Kotwali Sadar area, they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said after reaching his in-laws' house, Gulfam attacked his wife Farheen Bano with a sharp weapon repeatedly on the head and neck.

"Bano was admitted to the district hospital in a wounded state where she died during treatment," Verma said.

"Hearing the woman screaming at the time of the incident, her family members, along with the neighbours, caught her husband Gulfam right there and informed the police," the officer said.

According to police, Gulfam got married to Bano six years ago. Due to a dispute with her husband, the woman was living in her maternal home for the past seven months.

The SSP said Gulfam allegedly suspected that Bano was involved in a relationship with his nephew, so he went to his in-laws' house and killed her.

He said the police are taking further legal action in the case. PTI COR KIS RPA