UP: Man kills wife over family dispute in Chitrakoot

Banda (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district over a family dispute, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Kushbala was attacked by her husband, Pradosh Patel, with a knife, Additional SP Chakrapani Tripathi said.

Hearing her screams, neighbours reached the spot and informed the police, Tripathi said.

The woman was found dead in her room when the police reached there.

Later, her husband was arrested by the police, he said.

The incident was stated to be a fallout of a family dispute, Tripathi said, adding that the 10-year-old son of the victim was present on the spot at the time of the killing.

The accused used to repair mobile phones and ran Jan Seva Kendra in the village.