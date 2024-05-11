UP man kills wife with machete, drinks poison later

Etawah (UP), May 11 (PTI) A man allegedly murdered his wife with a machete and later consumed poison in a village here, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satyapal Singh said Brijesh Kumar killed his wife Seema Devi (38) by attacking her with a machete in Loknathpur village on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Singh said that when the family members woke up in the morning, they found Seema's blood soaked body but Brijesh was missing from the house, he said.

Brijesh's body was later found lying amidst trees outside the village. A bottle of poison was also recovered from near the dead body, the SP said.

Brijesh’s father Rameshwar Singh informed police about the incident.

"As per the statements of the family members it appears that the couple had an argument on Friday night after which the man took this extreme step," the officer said.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination and started an investigation. PTI COR CDN NB