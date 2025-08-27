UP: Man kills younger brother after fight over money

Jhansi (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) A man was bludgeoned to death with an iron rod allegedly by his younger brother during a drunken fight over a monetary dispute in Chirgaon area, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Arvind Kumar said the incident occurred late Tuesday night when Jitendra Kushwaha, a resident of Collector Ganj in Chirgaon, had a heated argument with his younger brother Rakesh (35) over money.

Both brothers were in an inebriated state when Jitendra allegedly picked up an iron rod lying nearby and struck Rakesh on the head and abdomen, leading to his death within minutes, the officer said.

The police rushed to the spot after being alerted by a neighbour and arrested Jitendra Kushwaha from the scene.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, Kumar added.