UP man kills younger brother on suspicion of having affair with wife

Etah (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his younger brother on suspicion of having an affair with his wife, police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Jitendra (25), they said.

According to police, Munendra was having trouble with his wife and suspected Jitendra of having an affair with her.

Following this, Munendra attacked his brother on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday with a part of a handpump. Jitendra succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha said.

Munendra was arrested on Sunday morning. Further investigation is underway, Kushwaha added.