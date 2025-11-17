UP: Man knifed by wife, her lover after catching them in the act; duo arrested

Gorakhpur, Nov 17 (PTI) A man, who reportedly found his wife with another man in a compromising position, was allegedly attacked with knives by the duo in the Uruwa Bazar area here, police said on Monday.

The accused — Ankit Chaurasia and Priyanka Chaurasia — have been arrested, and two knives along with a motorcycle have been recovered from them.

According to police, Priyanka, a resident of Dudhara, married Pradum alias Chaitu Chaurasia three years ago but continued her affair with Ankit, from Dehwa village in Gola.

Frequent quarrels took place between the couple after Pradum learnt about the relationship and repeatedly asked her to end it.

On Sunday afternoon, in the absence of her in-laws, Priyanka allegedly called Ankit home. When Pradum returned unexpectedly, he found them together, leading to a heated argument, the police said.

After this, Priyanka and Ankit allegedly tied him with a rope and attacked him with knives, causing serious injuries on his neck and body.

SP (South) Dinesh Kumar Puri said the victim is now out of danger and able to record a statement.

A case of attempt to murder was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, and both accused have been taken into custody, the SP said. PTI COR ABN ARB ARB