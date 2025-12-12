UP man loses Rs 1 lakh in suspected cyber fraud; probe on

Pilibhit (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case after a man in Pilibhit district lost Rs 1 lakh allegedly after he entered his Aadhaar and PAN details on a link sent to him on WhatsApp, officials said on Friday.

An FIR has been lodged on Thursday against unidentified fraudsters under the IT Act and other relevant sections, Gajraula police station in-charge Brajveer Singh said, adding that the cyber police is also assisting in the matter.

According to police, the victim, Neeraj Kumar of Devipura village, received a link on WhatsApp on November 6. The link appeared to have been sent in the name of a friend. Trusting the message, Neeraj opened it and entered the personal information it asked for, including his Aadhaar and PAN details.

Police said that three days after he submitted the information, Neeraj began receiving SMS alerts on November 9 about withdrawals from his Central Bank of India account in Pilibhit.

In two transactions, a total of Rs 1 lakh was debited from his account. Realising he had been depuded, Neeraj rushed to the Gajraula police station and filed a written complaint, they said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.