UP: Man, minor girl found hanging from bridge; police suspect 'honour killing'

Saharanpur (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) A man and a 17-year-old girl were found hanging from a bridge over the Hindon river in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Wednesday, with police suspecting that it is a case of "honour killing".

Ravi (24) and the girl were allegedly in a relationship and villagers found their bodies hanging from separate ropes tied to the bridge by their neck on the Ganganagar crossing bridge in Jang Lame Maheshpur, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

He said that Badgaon police reached the spot and recovered their bodies upon receiving information.

"We are investigating the case from all angles including the possibility of honour killing," Jain said.

"The bodies have been sent for post mortem, which will determine the cause of death," he said.