UP man murdered during Durga idol immersion procession in Nagpur; minor among 3 held

Nagpur, Oct 3 (PTI) A 26-year-old man originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh was stabbed to death allegedly by three persons, one of them a minor, during a Durga idol immersion procession in Nagpur over an old dispute, police said on Friday.

Two of the accused have been arrested, while the minor has been detained, they said.

The victim, Devendra Ajay Chauhan (26), was a resident of Azamgarh district and working in Nagpur with one Durgesh Lalji Chauhan (36), who provided glass fitting services. The deceased was a tenant in the premises owned by Durgesh Chauhan (36), the complainant in the case, they said.

According to police, three persons, Aditya Nitesh Chacherkar (21), his brother Akash (20), and a 17-year-old boy, confronted Devendra Chauhan during the procession in the Minimata Nagar area over an old dispute on Thursday.

During heated arguments that ensued, the minor repeatedly stabbed Devendra Chauhan, while the other two held him. The victim later succumbed to injuries at Mayo Hospital, they said, adding the accused were nabbed within hours of the attack. PTI COR RSY