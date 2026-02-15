UP man nabbed for murder in Old Delhi park

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested for killing his acquaintance in an inebriated state after the victim tried to take money from him forcibly in north Delhi's Chandni Chowk, police said on Sunday.

The body of the victim, aged around 20 to 25 years, was found lying in a pool of blood inside a park on February 7, with a deep head injury, they said.

A blood-stained boulder recovered from the spot indicated a brutal assault, the police said.

During the probe, the police scanned footage from more than 250 CCTV cameras installed in the area, including those near Old Delhi Railway Station and surrounding markets, and questioned hundreds of labourers, vagabonds, and locals.

The investigation revealed that the deceased had last been seen with a man in the area on the night before the murder.

The suspect was identified as Junaid Khan, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. He was apprehended on February 12 at Labour Chowk.

Blood-stained clothes allegedly worn during the incident were recovered from his possession, the police said.

During interrogation, Khan allegedly disclosed that he was acquainted with the deceased, known locally as Kancha, who had been living in the area for some time.

The police said the two had consumed liquor together on the night of the incident when a fight broke out after Kancha allegedly demanded Khan give him some money and tried to take it by force.

The accused then allegedly assaulted him and later struck his head with a stone, leading to his death, the police said. PTI SSJ VN VN