UP: Man, nephew die after drowning in Saryu river

Ballia (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) An uncle-nephew duo visiting Navka Baba temple here died due to drowning while bathing in the Saryu river on Tuesday, a police official said.

According to the police, some devotees from Gorakhpur had come to the Maniyar police station area to visit the temple. On Tuesday at around 7.00 am, Veeru Patel (15) and his uncle Bhim Patel (35) went to take a bath in the river, and both of them drowned after going into deep water.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said that both the bodies were taken out of the river with the help of divers and have been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV AMJ AMJ AMJ