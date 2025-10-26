UP: Man, nephew flee with Rs 70 lakh; held after encounter

Jhansi (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A private company agent and his maternal uncle were arrested after an encounter for allegedly stealing Rs 70 lakh collected from railway ticket sales on Sunday, officials said.

Gaurav Garg, manager of CMS Info System Limited, Gwalior, a private cash management firm that facilitates railway ticket sales, filed a complaint at the Navabad police station in Jhansi district on October 14, alleging that one of his cash collection personnel fled with the money, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jhansi, BB GTS Murthy said, after receiving the complaint, police teams were deployed to search for the accused.

At around 5.30 am on Sunday, when a police team attempted to stop a car on the Bhagwantpura-Kochhabhanwar road for a routine check, the two occupants of the vehicle allegedly opened fire on the cops.

The police returned fire in self-defence, injuring the younger man in the leg, after which he was arrested. The other suspect was apprehended while attempting to escape.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the two men were trying to flee to Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh with the stolen money when they were intercepted by the police. They were identified as Anshul Sahu (26) and his maternal uncle Jeevan Sahu (45), both residents of Jhansi district.

A car without a number plate, a pistol, and around Rs 69.78 lakh in cash have been recovered from the accused, the officer said.

According to the officer, Anshul, an employee of the cash collection firm, conspired with his uncle to abscond with the railway ticket collection money due to debts and his addiction to a lavish lifestyle. They had stolen the collection from three days' sales.

Anshul was admitted to a hospital, while Jeevan was sent to judicial custody, the police said.