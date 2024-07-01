UP man on picnic with friends drowns at anicut near temple in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 1 (PTI) A man on a picnic at the Chhataneshwar Mahadev temple drowned while taking a swim near the anicut here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon when the man was with 3-4 of his friends at the temple in Ranpur police station area, they said.

Police recovered his body on Monday after their efforts had to be stopped on Sunday evening after dark.

The deceased man, identified as Dharmendra Pradhan (32), a resident of Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh worked as a labourer in a factory at Cable Nagar in Kota city.

Ranpur SHO Bhanwar Singh said while bathing with his friends at the anicut near the temple, Dharmendra reportedly went into deep water and drowned.

His friends screamed for help and attempted to rescue him but failed.

The SHO said police and divers squad from Kota Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot. His body was found recovered from the anicut on Monday morning, he said.

His body was sent to the mortuary at New Medical College Hospital (NMCH). The post-mortem will be conducted after his family arrives, police said. PTI COR SKY SKY