UP man on the run for 30 years in theft case held by Mumbai cops

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) A man evading arrest since 1995 in a theft case was apprehended under a special police drive against wanted fugitives, an official said on Saturday.

Dwijendra Kamalprasad Dubey (65), a native of Basti in Uttar Pradesh, was booked in a case pertaining to theft by a servant and even had a non-bailable warrant against his name for failing to appear for court hearings, the official said.

"Based on specific information, a police team launched a technical and field operation to trace him. On October 26, the team conducted searches across Basti, Ayodhya and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. He was traced to Grant Road area in Mumbai and arrested," the official said. PTI DC BNM