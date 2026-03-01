UP: Man opens fire after dispute in Chandauli, four men critically injured

Chandauli (UP), March 1 (PTI) A 45-year-old man allegedly opened fire at four men, leaving them critically injured, following a dispute here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at 10.30 pm on Saturday when Surya Prakash Singh (45), a resident of Sahajaur, and Golu Yadav, Krishna Yadav, Sonu Yadav and Akshay Yadav, all from Purwa village, were sitting at a closed tea stall on the Ring Road, SHO Santosh Kumar Singh said.

An argument broke out between Singh and Golu. Following this, Singh left the spot and returned shortly with a firearm and opened fire at Golu, the officer said.

Krishna, Sonu and Akshay, aged between 22 and 25 years, intervened but were also shot at. They suffered critical injuries and are undergoing treatment, the officer added.

The police have detained four people who had accompanied Singh and filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint by the victims' families.

Efforts are underway to arrest the main accused, Surya Prakash Singh, the SHO added.