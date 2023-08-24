UP: Man, parents get life imprisonment in dowry death case

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) The court here on Thursday sent a man and his parents to rigorous life imprisonment in a 2016 dowry death case. It also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on each of the convicts. District government advocate Dinesh Kumar Pandey said that on August 19, 2016, a woman was set ablaze by her husband Satya Prakash Upadhyay, mother-in-law Gyanmati Devi and father-in-law Shiv Bali in Barji village overy dowry.

She was admitted to a hospital where she died during treatment. The woman's father had filed a dowry death case against her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pandey said.