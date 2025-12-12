UP: Man, parents get life term in jail in dowry death case

Maharajganj (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj has sentenced three members of a family to life imprisonment for killing a woman over unmet dowry demands, officials said on Friday.

District and Sessions Judge Arvind Malik awarded life term to the victim's husband Ramesh Sahni (35), mother-in-law Chinka Devi (53) and father-in-law Ori Sahni (58) after finding them guilty on the basis of evidence and witness testimonies presented by the prosecution, a court official said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on each convict and said that failure to pay the amount would attract an additional six months of imprisonment.

Additional District Government Counsel Ajeet Kumar Singh said an FIR had been lodged alleging that Srijawat was beaten to death by her husband on August 21, 2021, at Semramharaj village under Purandarpur police station after she failed to meet repeated dowry demands.

The postmortem report confirmed death by strangulation with a rope.

Investigations later established that the trio assaulted her, strangled her and dumped her body in a canal, Singh said. PTI COR KIS NB