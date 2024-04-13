UP: Man quizzed by cops in murder case dies, family alleges “brutality”

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) A man died in a hospital here hours after he was questioned by police in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl, police said on Saturday, even as the family alleged that the 50-year-old man died due to "police brutality".

According to police, Asha Ram, a resident of Pakariya village, complained of abdominal pain on Friday evening and was rushed to a health centre and then to a district hospital where he died during the treatment.

Ram was called to the Mitauli police station on Friday for an inquiry into the murder of a six-year-old girl whose body was recovered last week, they said.

However, Ram’s family members have alleged “police brutality” during his interrogation by the police which led to his death. His family along with some villagers staged a demonstration, demanding an FIR against the police officials, at Kasta crossing on Saturday with the dead body, they said.

A police team including the Additional Superintendent of Police Nepal Singh, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Anil Singh and other police officers reached the spot and spoke to the protesters who called off their demonstration. The body was sent for postmortem, they said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha who also rushed to the spot, told reporters that on the complaint of the aggrieved family members, an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

He further assured that action would be taken after the post-mortem report and strict measures would be taken in case of any lapse detected on the part of the Mitauli police. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG