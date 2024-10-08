UP: Man rapes girl multiple times after kidnapping her from Bhadohi; held

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping a girl in August and raping her multiple times over two months, police said.

Police said the accused, Vishal Prajapati (21), was arrested late Sunday evening from Bhadohi railway station while attempting to flee by train.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan said a complaint was filed on August 20 by a youth residing in the Kotwali area, alleging that his sister had gone out of the house on the evening of July 30 and had not returned.

"After a thorough search, it was found that she was last seen with Prajapati. Following this, a kidnapping case was registered and an investigation was initiated," she said.

Based on a tip-off on Sunday, Vishal was arrested from the railway station and upon intense interrogation, he told the police about the girl's whereabouts. She was also rescued.

The accused was produced in a court and was sent to jail on Monday, Katyayan said.

Based on the girl's medical report and statement, charges under the 'Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act will be added to the case, Katyayan said.