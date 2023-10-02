UP: Man rapes minor daughters for four years, arrested

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his two minor daughters for the last four years and threatening to kill them if they objected, a police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Upon noticing the girls, aged 15 and 17 years, traumatised and attending their classes half-hearted, a teacher sought to know the reason from the elder sister, the official said.

The girl narrated their plight to the teacher, who in turn informed the police.

The sisters told the teacher that after leaving the school, they used to sit in a park till their mother returned from work. They said that their father had been jobless for many days and their mother was the only breadwinner, the police official said.

ACP of Masuri Naresh Kumar said the accused was arrested on Sunday. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD