UP man run over by Haryana Roadways bus near Shimla

Shimla, Oct 14 (PTI) A man from Uttar Pradesh was killed after he was run over by a Haryana Roadways bus in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sarfaraz, a native of Dabki village in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh. He was running a salon in Fagu village, approximately 19 kilometres from Shimla.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when Sarfaraz was waiting for a bus at the Fagu bus stop. A Haryana Roadways bus arrived at the stop from the Theog side, and Sarfaraz wanted to board it. However, when he knocked on the front door of the vehicle, it did not open.

He then tried to board the bus from the rear door. As he ran towards the bus with his luggage, the driver moved the vehicle without noticing Sarfaraz.

Following this, Sarfaraz slipped and came under the rear wheel of the bus, sustaining severe injuries to his leg and waist.

He was immediately rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Police have registered a case under section 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI COR HIG HIG