UP: Man sells wife's jewellery over dowry demand; FIR filed in Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A woman filed a case against her husband and in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi after they allegedly demanded a car as dowry, sold her gold and silver jewellery, and subjected her to cruelty, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Mangalik said the woman, Chandni (25), from Koirona area, was married to Kamlesh from Banjari village in Gopiganj area, 10 years ago.

The complainant alleged that soon after their marriage, her husband began demanding a car in addition to the motorcycle given in dowry, the officer said.

She was allegedly subjected to physical and mental harassment for years and was often assaulted in public, Manglik said, citing the complaint.

Advertisment

Chandni further alleged that on the morning of January 18, her husband sold her jewellery and other dowry items due to the unmet demand for a car.

Later that evening, her husband, along with her mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law, allegedly assaulted her and forced her out of the house, the SP said.

Inspector Seema Singh, in charge of the women's police station, said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act (BNS) and Dowry Prohibition Act.

Advertisment

"The woman's statement has been recorded and further investigation is underway," Singh said.

The accused were not found at home during the initial probe. Action will be taken as per the findings, she added. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ