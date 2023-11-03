UP man sentenced to 10 years in jail for kidnapping, raping minor

Ballia (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A local court here sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for kidnapping and raping a girl, police said.

The incident occurred in December of 2021 in Ballia district and the accused, Vijay Bind, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

The police later filed a charge sheet in the case following investigations.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said on Friday, "The court of Special Judge Pratham Kant on Thursday convicted Vijay Bind of kidnapping a teenage girl from the nearby village and raping her." PTI COR CDN RHL