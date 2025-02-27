UP: Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing wife over dowry, parents for seven years

Mainpuri (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and his parents to seven years each for killing his wife over dowry in 2021, an official said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each convict, Government Counsel Vishwajit Singh Rathore said.

According to the prosecution, Sonam, from Sirsaganj in Firozabad district, was married to Rukum a resident of Mohalla Deopura in Mainpuri Kotwali area, on September 2020.

Despite receiving sufficient cash, gold and silver jewellery, and household articles during the time of the marriage, Rukhum along with his parents Kamla Devi and Tula Ram, began harassing Sonam for a gold chain and a bike, Rathore said.

When these demands were not met, they killed her within nine months of marriage on June 14, 2021, he said.

Sonam's grandfather, Ramvir Singh, lodged an FIR against her husband, in-laws and brother-in-law, Himlay, under Section 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and the Dowry Prohibition Act, he added.

Following an investigation, Himlay was cleared of any involvement in her death, the official said.

The court of Special Judge Jai Prakash sentenced Rukum to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, while Kamla Devi and Tula Ram were given seven years each.

A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on each convict, with half of the total amount directed to be given to Sonam's mother, Rathore added.