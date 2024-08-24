UP: Man sentenced to 10 years jail for attempt to murder on college chairman

Bareilly (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for attempting to murder the chairman of the college he was enrolled in.

Sessions Court judge Vinod Kumar Dubey on Friday also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Shrestha Saini (24), district government counsel Reetram Rajput said.

According to Rjaput, the accused, a third-year student of pharmacy at the time of the crime, entered the office of Abhishek Agarwal and shot at him with a country-made pistol in April 2023.

Agarwal was injured in the attack. A case was registered based on a complaint by his wife, Rajput said.

Investigations revealed that Saini was suspended from the college for indiscipline after he had allegedly abused a college professor, he added.