UP: Man sentenced to 10 years jail for raping teen neighbour

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) A special court in western Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for raping a 15-year-old-girl, a government lawyer said.

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court of Judge Seema Verma also imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on Javed, aged around 25, the lawyer said.

According to district government counsel Sanjay Chauhan, the accused had barged into the girl's house in Kairana area of the district on June 7, 2020 and raped her when her family members had gone out for personal work.

"The judge held the accused guilty under IPC sections 452 (house trespass),376 (punishment for rape) besides provisions of the POCSO Act," Chauhan added. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ