UP: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor girl in Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A court in Jhansi district on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000 for luring and raping a nine-year-old girl in 2022, officials said.

Special public prosecutor Chandraprakash Sharma said Additional Sessions Judge Anubhav Trivedi pronounced the sentence after holding the man, who is in his 40s, guilty.

Sharma said the convict will have to undergo an additional two months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

A man in the Kakrawai area of the district had filed a complaint alleging that on the afternoon of March 21, 2022, his nine-year-old daughter suddenly went missing while playing outside the house. The neighbours informed that a man from the same area was seen taking her towards the jungle.

The complainant said the family members launched a search and found the offender committing the "heinous act" with the minor at a secluded place outside the village.

However, he fled upon hearing the commotion and seeing the villagers approaching.

Police registered a case under sections of rape and the POCSO Act against the offender, and filed a chargesheet against him after the probe.

"After completing the trial, the court convicted the man and pronounced the sentence," Sharma said.