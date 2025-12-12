UP: Man sentenced to 20 years of RI for raping, forcing minor to undergo abortion

Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A local court on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping a girl and later forcing her to undergo an abortion.

"Additional Sessions Judge Amit Vir Singh delivered the verdict against the convict, Zulfikar alias Kallu," Government Counsel Neeraj Singh said.

The case was filed at the Ghurawal police station on September 23, 2024, based on a written complaint by the minor's father, a daily wage labourer. The complainant alleged that Zulfikar (20) had been involved in a physical relationship with his daughter for the past two years.

He told police that when the girl conceived, the accused took her away on September 23, 2024, and forcibly terminated the pregnancy.

During the investigation, police also named three others, Raja, Rajkumar, and Aanchal Maurya, as accused and filed a charge sheet.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court convicted Zulfikar but acquitted the other three due to a lack of evidence, the government counsel added. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ